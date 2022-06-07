Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AFRM

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Affirm Holdings AFRM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AFRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Affirm Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 76% bullish and 23%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $940,807, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $473,954.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $30.0 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Affirm Holdings options trades today is 3152.08 with a total volume of 9,750.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Affirm Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $410.4K 4.9K 4.2K AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $189.5K 541 162 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $120.5K 541 266 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $118.8K 4.7K 151 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $20.00 $78.4K 19.8K 254

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $410.4K 4.9K 4.2K AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $189.5K 541 162 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $120.5K 541 266 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $118.8K 4.7K 151 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $20.00 $78.4K 19.8K 254

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,337,025, the price of AFRM is down -0.08% at $23.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 93 days.

What The Experts Say On Affirm Holdings:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $18.

Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $17

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $30

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.