Check Out What Whales Are Doing With KSS

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2022 11:05 AM | 3 min read

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Kohl's.

Looking at options history for Kohl's KSS we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $87,918 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $501,716.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $60.0 for Kohl's over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Kohl's options trades today is 3170.56 with a total volume of 5,034.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Kohl's's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Kohl's Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

KSS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $47.50 $93.6K 330 733
KSS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $83.7K 141 50
KSS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $40.00 $58.7K 12.0K 233
KSS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $50.0K 1.8K 466
KSS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $47.9K 1.8K 393

Where Is Kohl's Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 7,346,941, the price of KSS is up 10.51% at $46.55.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Kohl's:

  • Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Kohl's, which currently sits at a price target of $55.
  • JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Kohl's, which currently sits at a price target of $50.
  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Kohl's, which currently sits at a price target of $38.
  • Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Kohl's, which currently sits at a price target of $60.
  • Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Kohl's, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.

