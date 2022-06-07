Looking At Intel's Recent Whale Trades

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Intel INTC summing a total amount of $613,393.

At the same time, our algo caught 8 for a total amount of 496,573.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $80.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intel options trades today is 5315.2 with a total volume of 2,445.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intel's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $52.50 $115.8K 693 264 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $52.50 $93.3K 693 92 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $47.50 $74.9K 1.3K 27 INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $73.7K 984 181 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $63.0K 114 23

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,620,891, the price of INTC is down -0.98% at $42.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On Intel:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intel, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.