This Is What Whales Are Betting On Ulta Beauty

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Ulta Beauty.

Looking at options history for Ulta Beauty ULTA we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $255,857 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $253,853.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $265.0 to $415.0 for Ulta Beauty over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ulta Beauty's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ulta Beauty's whale activity within a strike price range from $265.0 to $415.0 in the last 30 days.

Ulta Beauty Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/10/22 $360.00 $122.8K 42 40 ULTA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $350.00 $63.2K 134 10 ULTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $405.00 $56.1K 11 22 ULTA PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $415.00 $39.6K 36 41 ULTA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $345.00 $39.2K 83 33

Where Is Ulta Beauty Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 662,521, the price of ULTA is up 2.3% at $413.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On Ulta Beauty:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $548.

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $490.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $485.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $475.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $466.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

