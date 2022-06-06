Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PBF

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on PBF Energy PBF.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PBF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 47 options trades for PBF Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 29% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $55,620, and 46, calls, for a total amount of $3,254,475..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $23.0 to $45.0 for PBF Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PBF Energy options trades today is 1328.0 with a total volume of 47,927.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PBF Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $23.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

PBF Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PBF CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $30.00 $220.0K 5.7K 1.4K PBF CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $30.00 $220.0K 5.7K 1.2K PBF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $30.00 $220.0K 5.7K 1.0K PBF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $30.00 $218.0K 5.7K 3.0K PBF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $30.00 $140.4K 5.7K 2.5K

Where Is PBF Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,955,410, the price of PBF is up 4.66% at $40.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

What The Experts Say On PBF Energy:

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $34

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PBF Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $43.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

