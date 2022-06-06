Lowe's Companies Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lowe's Companies LOW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Lowe's Companies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $325,001, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $50,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $220.0 for Lowe's Companies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lowe's Companies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lowe's Companies's whale trades within a strike price range from $170.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Lowe's Companies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $180.00 $55.1K 249 81 LOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $190.00 $50.5K 2.0K 51 LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $220.00 $38.2K 913 35 LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $220.00 $38.2K 913 66 LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $220.00 $38.2K 913 56

Where Is Lowe's Companies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,872,303, the price of LOW is up 0.79% at $197.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

