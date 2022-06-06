Walmart Whale Trades For June 06

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walmart.

Looking at options history for Walmart WMT we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $913,841 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $289,455.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $190.0 for Walmart over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walmart's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walmart's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $283.3K 120 41 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $264.0K 120 41 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $120.00 $81.3K 1.5K 218 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $125.00 $79.5K 3.7K 162 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $127.00 $61.7K 807 716

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $283.3K 120 41 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $264.0K 120 41 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $120.00 $81.3K 1.5K 218 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $125.00 $79.5K 3.7K 162 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $127.00 $61.7K 807 716

Where Is Walmart Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,420,845, the price of WMT is down -0.46% at $124.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Walmart:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $181.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $139.

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $156.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.