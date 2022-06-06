Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Twitter

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Twitter TWTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TWTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Twitter.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $539,569, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $446,561.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $52.5 for Twitter over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Twitter options trades today is 11197.79 with a total volume of 28,042.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Twitter's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $52.5 over the last 30 days.

Twitter Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $45.00 $249.0K 14.6K 10 TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $38.00 $83.2K 8.6K 1.1K TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $52.50 $74.5K 321 50 TWTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $39.00 $67.0K 499 0 TWTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $63.2K 866 54

Where Is Twitter Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 21,234,088, the price of TWTR is down -1.79% at $39.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On Twitter:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Twitter, which currently sits at a price target of $54.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Twitter, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

