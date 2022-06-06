Looking At JetBlue Airways's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on JetBlue Airways.

Looking at options history for JetBlue Airways JBLU we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,104,120 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $104,630.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $14.0 for JetBlue Airways over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JetBlue Airways options trades today is 5537.75 with a total volume of 14,588.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JetBlue Airways's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $14.0 over the last 30 days.

JetBlue Airways Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JBLU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.00 $178.5K 11.0K 1.8K JBLU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $14.00 $155.2K 4.5K 1.8K JBLU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $103.6K 3.1K 1.8K JBLU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $14.00 $103.5K 4.5K 960 JBLU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $14.00 $103.5K 4.5K 660

Where Is JetBlue Airways Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,841,308, the price of JBLU is up 1.77% at $10.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

