Bristol-Myers Squibb Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Looking at options history for Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $493,847 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,273,695.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $67.5 to $77.5 for Bristol-Myers Squibb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bristol-Myers Squibb's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bristol-Myers Squibb's whale trades within a strike price range from $67.5 to $77.5 in the last 30 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $155.5K 11.1K 705 BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $130.0K 11.1K 252 BMY PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $77.50 $114.3K 12.2K 500 BMY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $106.5K 3.7K 1.0K BMY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $106.5K 3.7K 748

Where Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,621,423, the price of BMY is down -0.35% at $74.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

