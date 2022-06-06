This Is What Whales Are Betting On Morgan Stanley

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Morgan Stanley MS summing a total amount of $474,974.

At the same time, our algo caught 4 for a total amount of 254,294.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $82.5 to $92.5 for Morgan Stanley over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Morgan Stanley's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Morgan Stanley's whale activity within a strike price range from $82.5 to $92.5 in the last 30 days.

Morgan Stanley Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $92.50 $89.2K 806 255 MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $87.50 $87.1K 2.7K 212 MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $85.00 $75.6K 6.6K 302 MS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $82.50 $52.2K 2.2K 265 MS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $87.50 $50.6K 2.7K 344

Where Is Morgan Stanley Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,625,479, the price of MS is up 1.26% at $85.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

