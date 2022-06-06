JinkoSolar Holding Co Whale Trades For June 06

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on JinkoSolar Holding Co.

Looking at options history for JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $296,703 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $364,507.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $95.0 for JinkoSolar Holding Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JinkoSolar Holding Co's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JinkoSolar Holding Co's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

JinkoSolar Holding Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $99.0K 752 302 JKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $84.0K 29 348 JKS PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $70.00 $77.5K 2 50 JKS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $65.00 $77.0K 59 0 JKS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $80.00 $73.6K 752 202

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $99.0K 752 302 JKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $84.0K 29 348 JKS PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $70.00 $77.5K 2 50 JKS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $65.00 $77.0K 59 0 JKS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $80.00 $73.6K 752 202

Where Is JinkoSolar Holding Co Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,135,412, the price of JKS is up 6.74% at $66.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 100 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.