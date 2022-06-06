This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft MSFT we detected 43 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $1,211,362 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,222,937.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $320.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microsoft's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microsoft's whale activity within a strike price range from $125.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $300.00 $191.1K 642 50 MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $275.00 $190.5K 2.1K 363 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $176.0K 2.1K 0 MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/24/22 $270.00 $105.7K 415 1.1K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $275.00 $96.6K 2.1K 222

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,097,513, the price of MSFT is down -0.41% at $268.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Microsoft:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

