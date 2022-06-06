Check Out What Whales Are Doing With GOOGL

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Alphabet GOOGL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GOOGL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 40 options trades for Alphabet.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $48,000, and 39, calls, for a total amount of $3,629,917..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1800.0 to $2700.0 for Alphabet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alphabet options trades today is 279.07 with a total volume of 7,592.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alphabet's big money trades within a strike price range of $1800.0 to $2700.0 over the last 30 days.

Alphabet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $1800.00 $550.0K 127 0 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $2320.00 $496.6K 178 218 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $2325.00 $246.1K 41 31 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $2320.00 $227.8K 178 1.1K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $2300.00 $183.8K 260 33

Where Is Alphabet Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 205,130, the price of GOOGL is up 3.09% at $2361.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Alphabet:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $3100.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $3000.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $2775.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

