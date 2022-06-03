Generac Hldgs Whale Trades For June 03

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Generac Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Generac Hldgs GNRC we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $85,842 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $511,392.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $280.0 for Generac Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Generac Hldgs options trades today is 261.9 with a total volume of 583.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Generac Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $280.0 over the last 30 days.

Generac Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GNRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $280.00 $92.8K 705 254 GNRC CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $195.00 $88.0K 21 10 GNRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $280.00 $83.2K 705 128 GNRC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $280.00 $78.0K 1.2K 20 GNRC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $240.00 $55.0K 27 21

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GNRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $280.00 $92.8K 705 254 GNRC CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $195.00 $88.0K 21 10 GNRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $280.00 $83.2K 705 128 GNRC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $280.00 $78.0K 1.2K 20 GNRC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $240.00 $55.0K 27 21

Where Is Generac Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 773,399, the price of GNRC is down -0.03% at $268.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On Generac Hldgs:

Roth Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Generac Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $320.

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Generac Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $450.

Northland Capital Markets downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $370

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.