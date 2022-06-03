Looking At Seagen's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Seagen SGEN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SGEN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Seagen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18% bullish and 81%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $278,295, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $1,115,300.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $160.0 for Seagen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Seagen options trades today is 586.14 with a total volume of 3,567.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Seagen's big money trades within a strike price range of $125.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Seagen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SGEN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $160.00 $600.3K 14 1.3K SGEN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $135.00 $218.0K 2 200 SGEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $160.00 $197.8K 14 339 SGEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $155.00 $170.4K 484 240 SGEN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $145.00 $31.9K 692 99

Where Is Seagen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 968,913, the price of SGEN is up 2.91% at $139.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

