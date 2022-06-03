Marathon Oil Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marathon Oil.

Looking at options history for Marathon Oil MRO we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $668,783 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $598,414.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4.0 to $34.0 for Marathon Oil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marathon Oil options trades today is 7297.27 with a total volume of 13,340.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marathon Oil's big money trades within a strike price range of $4.0 to $34.0 over the last 30 days.

Marathon Oil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $597.9K 425 1.3K MRO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $32.00 $175.0K 3.1K 611 MRO CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $27.00 $98.2K 30.0K 674 MRO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $33.00 $70.7K 199 305 MRO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $59.7K 1.6K 50

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $597.9K 425 1.3K MRO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $32.00 $175.0K 3.1K 611 MRO CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $27.00 $98.2K 30.0K 674 MRO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $33.00 $70.7K 199 305 MRO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $59.7K 1.6K 50

Where Is Marathon Oil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,812,222, the price of MRO is up 1.23% at $31.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Oil:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Marathon Oil, which currently sits at a price target of $29.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marathon Oil, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.