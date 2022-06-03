What Are Whales Doing With Twilio

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Twilio.

Looking at options history for Twilio TWLO we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 15% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 84% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $470,790 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $461,800.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $360.0 for Twilio over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Twilio options trades today is 320.56 with a total volume of 849.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Twilio's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $360.0 over the last 30 days.

Twilio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $60.00 $129.4K 180 30 TWLO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $60.00 $86.0K 180 108 TWLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $60.00 $86.0K 180 50 TWLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $60.00 $77.4K 180 68 TWLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $240.00 $69.4K 12 5

Where Is Twilio Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,671,956, the price of TWLO is down -6.43% at $102.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Twilio:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Baird downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $120

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

