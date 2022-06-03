What Are Whales Doing With Boeing

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Boeing.

Looking at options history for Boeing BA we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $877,299 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,093,446.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $240.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $140.00 $254.1K 4.3K 1.4K BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $130.00 $183.5K 1.6K 155 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $180.00 $132.0K 241 70 BA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $120.00 $125.9K 3.5K 126 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $138.00 $120.7K 1.0K 543

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,779,058, the price of BA is down -0.82% at $139.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing:

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $192.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

