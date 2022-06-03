Looking At Bank of America's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bank of America.

Looking at options history for Bank of America BAC we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $655,082 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $137,920.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.0 to $48.0 for Bank of America over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bank of America's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bank of America's whale activity within a strike price range from $27.0 to $48.0 in the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $45.00 $217.8K 18.7K 278 BAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $65.5K 13.4K 302 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $27.00 $57.6K 44.1K 600 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $28.00 $51.0K 457 375 BAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $48.00 $50.8K 254 46

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,774,195, the price of BAC is down -1.32% at $36.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

