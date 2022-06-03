Looking At Okta's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Okta.

Looking at options history for Okta OKTA we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $175,671 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $338,886.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $63.0 to $115.0 for Okta over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Okta options trades today is 377.09 with a total volume of 8,291.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Okta's big money trades within a strike price range of $63.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Okta Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/03/22 $100.00 $54.4K 1.3K 456 OKTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/03/22 $100.00 $52.7K 1.3K 299 OKTA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/10/22 $104.00 $52.3K 0 260 OKTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/03/22 $110.00 $42.0K 778 5.1K OKTA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/03/22 $63.00 $42.0K 10 10

Where Is Okta Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,074,427, the price of OKTA is up 12.07% at $104.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

What The Experts Say On Okta:

Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $145

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

