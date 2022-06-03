Shopify Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Shopify SHOP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SHOP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for Shopify.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $2,753,950, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $754,954.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $350.0 to $800.0 for Shopify over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Shopify options trades today is 272.57 with a total volume of 2,753.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Shopify's big money trades within a strike price range of $350.0 to $800.0 over the last 30 days.

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $700.00 $822.4K 295 85 SHOP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $700.00 $820.8K 295 29 SHOP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $700.00 $817.5K 295 54 SHOP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $400.00 $121.7K 912 343 SHOP CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $400.00 $78.0K 912 278

Where Is Shopify Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,281,782, the price of SHOP is down -6.87% at $371.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On Shopify:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $475.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $432.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $525.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $500.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

