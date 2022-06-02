Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MCD

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on McDonald's.

Looking at options history for McDonald's MCD we detected 29 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,116,380 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,853,938.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $270.0 for McDonald's over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for McDonald's options trades today is 710.42 with a total volume of 1,443.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for McDonald's's big money trades within a strike price range of $105.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

McDonald's Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $270.00 $855.2K 327 276 MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $450.4K 193 100 MCD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $270.00 $220.8K 3.8K 1 MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $135.1K 193 50 MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $120.00 $116.8K 5 19

Where Is McDonald's Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,078,622, the price of MCD is up 0.49% at $250.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On McDonald's:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $273.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

