DraftKings Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on DraftKings.

Looking at options history for DraftKings DKNG we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $119,250 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $195,301.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $11.0 to $60.0 for DraftKings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DraftKings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DraftKings's whale trades within a strike price range from $11.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

DraftKings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/10/22 $11.50 $52.7K 318 575 DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $17.50 $33.5K 1.0K 125 DKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $35.00 $33.2K 10.7K 17 DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $32.5K 3.2K 207 DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $11.00 $31.3K 388 100

Where Is DraftKings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,518,544, the price of DKNG is up 5.29% at $14.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On DraftKings:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $16.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $34.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $24.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

