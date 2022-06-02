What Are Whales Doing With Starbucks

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Starbucks SBUX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SBUX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Starbucks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 10% bullish and 90%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $45,120, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $440,458..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $90.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Starbucks options trades today is 2587.29 with a total volume of 1,751.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Starbucks's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $70.00 $90.3K 554 160 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $76.0K 8.5K 223 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $75.00 $52.3K 3.6K 10 SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $48.4K 8.5K 747 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $80.00 $45.1K 477 64

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $70.00 $90.3K 554 160 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $76.0K 8.5K 223 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $75.00 $52.3K 3.6K 10 SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $48.4K 8.5K 747 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $80.00 $45.1K 477 64

Where Is Starbucks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,007,833, the price of SBUX is up 3.33% at $78.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On Starbucks:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $76.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $103.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $87.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Evercore ISI Group upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $95

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.