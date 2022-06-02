Looking At Okta's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Okta.

Looking at options history for Okta OKTA we detected 33 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $692,190 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $935,378.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $190.0 for Okta over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Okta's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Okta's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Okta Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $110.00 $201.0K 337 0 OKTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $173.2K 1.3K 1.0K OKTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $116.8K 31 30 OKTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/03/22 $80.00 $72.3K 1.1K 633 OKTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $58.9K 31 10

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $110.00 $201.0K 337 0 OKTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $173.2K 1.3K 1.0K OKTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $116.8K 31 30 OKTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/03/22 $80.00 $72.3K 1.1K 633 OKTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $58.9K 31 10

Where Is Okta Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,849,836, the price of OKTA is up 10.87% at $93.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Okta:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $145

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.