Zscaler Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Zscaler ZS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Zscaler.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 69% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $731,270, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $1,152,592.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $300.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zscaler's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zscaler's whale activity within a strike price range from $130.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $220.00 $730.1K 304 923 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $160.00 $217.2K 13 80 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $110.7K 187 85 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $170.00 $96.6K 1.1K 238 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $170.00 $92.5K 1.1K 338

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $220.00 $730.1K 304 923 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $160.00 $217.2K 13 80 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $110.7K 187 85 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $170.00 $96.6K 1.1K 238 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $170.00 $92.5K 1.1K 338

Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,205,816, the price of ZS is up 7.26% at $159.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 98 days.

What The Experts Say On Zscaler:

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $168.

Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $200

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.