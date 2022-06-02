Looking At Align Tech's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Align Tech ALGN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALGN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Align Tech.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $411,350, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $642,801.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $560.0 for Align Tech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Align Tech's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Align Tech's whale activity within a strike price range from $220.0 to $560.0 in the last 30 days.

Align Tech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $290.00 $168.7K 9 333 ALGN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $560.00 $117.1K 14 4 ALGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $220.00 $104.0K 50 200 ALGN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $290.00 $85.3K 9 173 ALGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $290.00 $85.1K 9 20

Where Is Align Tech Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 504,422, the price of ALGN is up 5.83% at $280.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Align Tech:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Align Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $418.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

