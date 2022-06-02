XPO Logistics Whale Trades For June 02

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 12 options trades for XPO Logistics XPO summing a total amount of $5,999,460.

At the same time, our algo caught 6 for a total amount of 2,744,180.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $57.5 for XPO Logistics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for XPO Logistics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of XPO Logistics's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $57.5 in the last 30 days.

XPO Logistics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $57.50 $1.4M 148 2.5K XPO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $57.50 $1.4M 148 2.5K XPO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $1.0M 624 3.0K XPO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $800.0K 624 2.8K XPO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $628.0K 624 826

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $57.50 $1.4M 148 2.5K XPO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $57.50 $1.4M 148 2.5K XPO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $1.0M 624 3.0K XPO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $800.0K 624 2.8K XPO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $628.0K 624 826

Where Is XPO Logistics Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 839,164, the price of XPO is up 6.25% at $54.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On XPO Logistics:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on XPO Logistics, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on XPO Logistics, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on XPO Logistics, which currently sits at a price target of $87.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on XPO Logistics, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.