This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vale

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Vale VALE summing a total amount of $2,085,765.

At the same time, our algo caught 6 for a total amount of 530,100.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.0 to $30.0 for Vale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vale's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vale's whale trades within a strike price range from $17.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Vale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VALE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $19.00 $1.4M 12.3K 10.0K VALE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $288.6K 29.7K 1.1K VALE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $19.00 $92.4K 12.3K 11.2K VALE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $69.7K 29.7K 680 VALE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $17.00 $58.5K 5.1K 156

Where Is Vale Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,915,795, the price of VALE is up 2.18% at $18.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

