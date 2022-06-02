Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During the Thursday's session, 100 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:

Medtronic MDT was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

On Thursday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Medtronic MDT shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $96.12.

