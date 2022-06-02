ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 2, 2022 1:27 PM | 10 min read

 

During the Thursday's session, 100 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Medtronic MDT was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Acorda Therapeutics ACOR was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Immunic IMUX's stock moved significantly downwards, trading down 43.14% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Sutro Biopharma STRO was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.

On Thursday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

  • Medtronic MDT shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $96.12.
  • Healthpeak Properties PEAK shares hit a yearly low of $28.55. The stock was down 1.5% on the session.
  • James Hardie Industries JHX stock drifted down 0.56% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.44.
  • Ciena CIEN shares set a new yearly low of $46.60 this morning. The stock was down 5.0% on the session.
  • Carvana CVNA shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.31 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.08%.
  • Empire State Realty OP FISK shares were down 5.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.41.
  • PTC Therapeutics PTCT shares were down 3.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.05.
  • Canopy Gwth CGC shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.56 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.17%.
  • Xencor XNCR stock set a new 52-week low of $21.08 on Thursday, moving down 1.33%.
  • Celldex Therapeutics CLDX shares set a new 52-week low of $21.68. The stock traded down 2.42%.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA stock hit a yearly low of $6.18. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.
  • Community Health Systems CYH shares hit a yearly low of $4.96. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.
  • Big Lots BIG shares were up 3.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.29.
  • Bright Green BGXX stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.31. The stock was up 13.0% on the session.
  • Gladstone Land LANDM stock drifted down 0.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.15.
  • PMV Pharma PMVP shares were up 4.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.19.
  • Coherus BioSciences CHRS shares set a new yearly low of $7.01 this morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings RICK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $49.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.94%.
  • AnaptysBio ANAB shares hit a yearly low of $18.20. The stock was down 2.22% on the session.
  • MVB Financial MVBF stock hit a yearly low of $36.35. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.
  • Inhibrx INBX shares set a new yearly low of $10.92 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.
  • Innovid CTV stock set a new 52-week low of $2.99 on Thursday, moving down 12.43%.
  • D-MARKET Electronic HEPS stock hit a yearly low of $1.17. The stock was down 3.63% for the day.
  • Ouster OUST shares fell to $2.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.96%.
  • OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares set a new yearly low of $1.08 this morning. The stock was up 2.7% on the session.
  • BARK BARK shares set a new 52-week low of $1.90. The stock traded down 5.73%.
  • Cepton CPTN shares made a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.55% for the day.
  • LexinFintech Holdings LX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.84. The stock was down 0.26% on the session.
  • Centessa Pharmaceuticals CNTA stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.59. The stock was down 19.67% on the session.
  • SeaSpine Holdings SPNE shares hit a yearly low of $7.61. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
  • Oaktree Acquisition OACB shares were down 8.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.96.
  • Conn's CONN stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.15. The stock was down 10.14% on the session.
  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals AERI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.81 and moving up 2.83%.
  • Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.66 and moving down 1.87%.
  • Dyne Therapeutics DYN shares made a new 52-week low of $4.30 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.05% for the day.
  • Airspan Networks Hldgs MIMO shares fell to $2.15 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 4.33%.
  • bluebird bio BLUE stock hit $2.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.18%.
  • Macrogenics MGNX stock set a new 52-week low of $3.26 on Thursday, moving up 0.3%.
  • POET Technologies POET shares hit a yearly low of $5.32. The stock was up 2.77% on the session.
  • Sutro Biopharma STRO shares fell to $4.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • Jounce Therapeutics JNCE shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.59 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.37%.
  • Viking Therapeutics VKTX stock hit $2.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.41%.
  • Personalis PSNL stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.51. The stock was up 0.97% on the session.
  • XBiotech XBIT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $5.18 and moving up 4.61%.
  • BYND Cannasoft Enterprise BCAN stock hit $4.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.22%.
  • First Community FCCO shares hit a yearly low of $18.01. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.
  • United Security UBFO shares set a new 52-week low of $7.24. The stock traded down 1.49%.
  • NeuroPace NPCE shares set a new 52-week low of $4.90. The stock traded down 1.62%.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals PRTK shares set a new yearly low of $1.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.
  • So-Young Intl SY stock hit a yearly low of $0.95. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock hit a yearly low of $0.56. The stock was down 1.48% for the day.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock drifted up 6.15% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.26.
  • Centogene CNTG shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.57%.
  • Kirkland's KIRK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.99%.
  • Atreca BCEL shares set a new yearly low of $1.51 this morning. The stock was down 3.77% on the session.
  • BioVie BIVI shares were down 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.25.
  • Codiak BioSciences CDAK shares were up 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.48.
  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares set a new 52-week low of $1.33. The stock traded down 6.12%.
  • iBio IBIO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.22. Shares traded down 0.57%.
  • Elevation Oncology ELEV shares made a new 52-week low of $2.08 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.76% for the day.
  • Athenex ATNX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.42. The stock was down 2.45% on the session.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics AQST stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.95. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.
  • Sera Prognostics SERA shares were down 2.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.28.
  • Helbiz HLBZ stock hit $0.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.95%.
  • Spero Therapeutics SPRO stock hit $1.03 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.57%.
  • Renovacor RCOR shares hit a yearly low of $1.68. The stock was down 7.18% on the session.
  • T2 Biosystems TTOO shares hit a yearly low of $0.19. The stock was down 2.9% on the session.
  • TRACON Pharma TCON shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.62%.
  • Regis RGS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.58%.
  • Cumberland CPIX shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.99 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.78%.
  • Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.90. The stock was down 8.09% on the session.
  • Assure Hldgs IONM stock set a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Thursday, moving down 7.54%.
  • Medigus MDGS stock hit a yearly low of $0.78. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.
  • Panbela Therapeutics PBLA stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.44. Shares traded down 0.19%.
  • Acutus Medical AFIB shares set a new yearly low of $0.61 this morning. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.
  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.60. Shares traded down 5.36%.
  • WiSA Technologies WISA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 13.87%.
  • Sharps Technology STSS stock hit a yearly low of $1.03. The stock was down 1.83% for the day.
  • Histogen HSTO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.13 and moving down 12.21%.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: 52 Week Lows52-Week LowsBZI-ftwNewsOptionsIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas