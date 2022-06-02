Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During the Thursday's session, 100 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Medtronic MDT was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Acorda Therapeutics ACOR was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Immunic IMUX's stock moved significantly downwards, trading down 43.14% to reach a new 52-week low.
- Sutro Biopharma STRO was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.
On Thursday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:
- Medtronic MDT shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $96.12.
- Healthpeak Properties PEAK shares hit a yearly low of $28.55. The stock was down 1.5% on the session.
- James Hardie Industries JHX stock drifted down 0.56% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.44.
- Ciena CIEN shares set a new yearly low of $46.60 this morning. The stock was down 5.0% on the session.
- Carvana CVNA shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.31 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.08%.
- Empire State Realty OP FISK shares were down 5.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.41.
- PTC Therapeutics PTCT shares were down 3.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.05.
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.56 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.17%.
- Xencor XNCR stock set a new 52-week low of $21.08 on Thursday, moving down 1.33%.
- Celldex Therapeutics CLDX shares set a new 52-week low of $21.68. The stock traded down 2.42%.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA stock hit a yearly low of $6.18. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.
- Community Health Systems CYH shares hit a yearly low of $4.96. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.
- Big Lots BIG shares were up 3.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.29.
- Bright Green BGXX stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.31. The stock was up 13.0% on the session.
- Gladstone Land LANDM stock drifted down 0.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.15.
- PMV Pharma PMVP shares were up 4.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.19.
- Coherus BioSciences CHRS shares set a new yearly low of $7.01 this morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings RICK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $49.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.94%.
- AnaptysBio ANAB shares hit a yearly low of $18.20. The stock was down 2.22% on the session.
- MVB Financial MVBF stock hit a yearly low of $36.35. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.
- Inhibrx INBX shares set a new yearly low of $10.92 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.
- Innovid CTV stock set a new 52-week low of $2.99 on Thursday, moving down 12.43%.
- D-MARKET Electronic HEPS stock hit a yearly low of $1.17. The stock was down 3.63% for the day.
- Ouster OUST shares fell to $2.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.96%.
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares set a new yearly low of $1.08 this morning. The stock was up 2.7% on the session.
- BARK BARK shares set a new 52-week low of $1.90. The stock traded down 5.73%.
- Cepton CPTN shares made a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.55% for the day.
- LexinFintech Holdings LX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.84. The stock was down 0.26% on the session.
- Centessa Pharmaceuticals CNTA stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.59. The stock was down 19.67% on the session.
- SeaSpine Holdings SPNE shares hit a yearly low of $7.61. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
- Oaktree Acquisition OACB shares were down 8.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.96.
- Conn's CONN stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.15. The stock was down 10.14% on the session.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals AERI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.81 and moving up 2.83%.
- Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.66 and moving down 1.87%.
- Dyne Therapeutics DYN shares made a new 52-week low of $4.30 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.05% for the day.
- Airspan Networks Hldgs MIMO shares fell to $2.15 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 4.33%.
- bluebird bio BLUE stock hit $2.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.18%.
- Macrogenics MGNX stock set a new 52-week low of $3.26 on Thursday, moving up 0.3%.
- POET Technologies POET shares hit a yearly low of $5.32. The stock was up 2.77% on the session.
- Sutro Biopharma STRO shares fell to $4.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
- Jounce Therapeutics JNCE shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.59 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.37%.
- Viking Therapeutics VKTX stock hit $2.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.41%.
- Personalis PSNL stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.51. The stock was up 0.97% on the session.
- XBiotech XBIT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $5.18 and moving up 4.61%.
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprise BCAN stock hit $4.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.22%.
- First Community FCCO shares hit a yearly low of $18.01. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.
- United Security UBFO shares set a new 52-week low of $7.24. The stock traded down 1.49%.
- NeuroPace NPCE shares set a new 52-week low of $4.90. The stock traded down 1.62%.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals PRTK shares set a new yearly low of $1.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.
- So-Young Intl SY stock hit a yearly low of $0.95. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
- Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock hit a yearly low of $0.56. The stock was down 1.48% for the day.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock drifted up 6.15% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.26.
- Centogene CNTG shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.57%.
- Kirkland's KIRK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.99%.
- Atreca BCEL shares set a new yearly low of $1.51 this morning. The stock was down 3.77% on the session.
- BioVie BIVI shares were down 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.25.
- Codiak BioSciences CDAK shares were up 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.48.
- Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares set a new 52-week low of $1.33. The stock traded down 6.12%.
- iBio IBIO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.22. Shares traded down 0.57%.
- Elevation Oncology ELEV shares made a new 52-week low of $2.08 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.76% for the day.
- Athenex ATNX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.42. The stock was down 2.45% on the session.
- Aquestive Therapeutics AQST stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.95. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.
- Sera Prognostics SERA shares were down 2.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.28.
- Helbiz HLBZ stock hit $0.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.95%.
- Spero Therapeutics SPRO stock hit $1.03 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.57%.
- Renovacor RCOR shares hit a yearly low of $1.68. The stock was down 7.18% on the session.
- T2 Biosystems TTOO shares hit a yearly low of $0.19. The stock was down 2.9% on the session.
- TRACON Pharma TCON shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.62%.
- Regis RGS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.58%.
- Cumberland CPIX shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.99 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.78%.
- Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.90. The stock was down 8.09% on the session.
- Assure Hldgs IONM stock set a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Thursday, moving down 7.54%.
- Medigus MDGS stock hit a yearly low of $0.78. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.
- Panbela Therapeutics PBLA stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.44. Shares traded down 0.19%.
- Acutus Medical AFIB shares set a new yearly low of $0.61 this morning. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.
- TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.60. Shares traded down 5.36%.
- WiSA Technologies WISA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 13.87%.
- Sharps Technology STSS stock hit a yearly low of $1.03. The stock was down 1.83% for the day.
- Histogen HSTO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.13 and moving down 12.21%.
