What Are Whales Doing With Cloudflare

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Cloudflare NET.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Cloudflare.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $409,659, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $74,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.0 to $160.0 for Cloudflare over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cloudflare options trades today is 473.33 with a total volume of 2,296.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cloudflare's big money trades within a strike price range of $37.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Cloudflare Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $37.00 $94.0K 215 331 NET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $120.00 $74.0K 855 101 NET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $70.00 $72.8K 27 427 NET PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $70.00 $41.8K 27 27 NET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $41.6K 1.5K 410

Where Is Cloudflare Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,310,831, the price of NET is up 3.12% at $56.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Cloudflare:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

