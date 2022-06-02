Check Out What Whales Are Doing With COIN

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Coinbase Global COIN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COIN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 options trades for Coinbase Global.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $2,077,702, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $27,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $150.0 for Coinbase Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Coinbase Global options trades today is 1894.56 with a total volume of 5,622.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Coinbase Global's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $150.00 $374.5K 1.8K 50 COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $213.5K 1.7K 300 COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $195.0K 339 200 COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $124.6K 1.0K 12 COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $50.00 $99.5K 2.5K 340

Where Is Coinbase Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,259,473, the price of COIN is up 3.88% at $71.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Coinbase Global:

Cowen & Co. downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $85

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $173.

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $80

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

