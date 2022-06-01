Sunrun Whale Trades Spotted

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 10 options trades for Sunrun RUN summing a total amount of $279,924.

At the same time, our algo caught 3 for a total amount of 211,424.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $25.0 for Sunrun over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sunrun options trades today is 2552.75 with a total volume of 2,868.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sunrun's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Sunrun Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RUN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $141.2K 4.9K 253 RUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $42.6K 1.0K 270 RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $34.0K 4.0K 200 RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $34.0K 4.0K 50 RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $31.5K 4.0K 276

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RUN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $141.2K 4.9K 253 RUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $42.6K 1.0K 270 RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $34.0K 4.0K 200 RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $34.0K 4.0K 50 RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $31.5K 4.0K 276

Where Is Sunrun Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,816,780, the price of RUN is down -2.28% at $25.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Sunrun:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sunrun, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.