Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BBY

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 12 options trades for Best Buy Co BBY summing a total amount of $415,764.

At the same time, our algo caught 9 for a total amount of 324,124.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $100.0 for Best Buy Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Best Buy Co's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Best Buy Co's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Best Buy Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBY CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $75.00 $69.2K 33 80 BBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $72.50 $66.0K 90 60 BBY CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/03/22 $35.00 $44.8K 0 20 BBY PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/03/22 $80.00 $43.5K 642 611 BBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $75.00 $42.1K 1.5K 85

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBY CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $75.00 $69.2K 33 80 BBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $72.50 $66.0K 90 60 BBY CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/03/22 $35.00 $44.8K 0 20 BBY PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/03/22 $80.00 $43.5K 642 611 BBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $75.00 $42.1K 1.5K 85

Where Is Best Buy Co Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,346,073, the price of BBY is down -1.49% at $80.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Best Buy Co:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Best Buy Co, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Best Buy Co, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Best Buy Co, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Best Buy Co, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Best Buy Co, which currently sits at a price target of $88.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.