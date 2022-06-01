Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Dynatrace

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Dynatrace DT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Dynatrace.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $34,891, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $938,629..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.0 to $65.0 for Dynatrace over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dynatrace's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dynatrace's whale activity within a strike price range from $37.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Dynatrace Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $50.00 $162.8K 1.9K 2.8K DT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $47.00 $127.7K 161 297 DT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $40.00 $120.4K 380 318 DT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $50.00 $81.9K 1.9K 3.1K DT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $40.00 $74.7K 1.9K 286

Where Is Dynatrace Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,800,792, the price of DT is up 4.67% at $39.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On Dynatrace:

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dynatrace, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dynatrace, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Dynatrace, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Dynatrace, which currently sits at a price target of $47.

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Dynatrace, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

