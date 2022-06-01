10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/03/22 $100.00 $34.6K 5.1K 26.3K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/03/22 $190.00 $31.0K 8.6K 23.4K CRWD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/03/22 $150.00 $52.0K 1.5K 5.4K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/03/22 $272.50 $50.3K 2.5K 3.3K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $160.00 $58.6K 20.9K 2.9K PSTG CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $26.00 $36.8K 501 1.3K SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $110.00 $33.3K 2.1K 651 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $175.00 $36.5K 390 565 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $51.8K 7.1K 449 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $60.00 $29.7K 640 382

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 3, 2022. Parties traded 198 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 5129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 3, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 8614 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD CRWD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 3, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 1534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5446 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 3, 2022. This event was a transfer of 129 contract(s) at a $272.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 2554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.6K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 20982 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2964 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PSTG PSTG, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 238 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 197 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 2138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 651 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 10, 2022. Parties traded 71 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 390 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 565 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 233 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 7184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 449 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL MRVL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 640 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 382 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.