Looking At Upstart Hldgs's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Upstart Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Upstart Hldgs UPST we detected 35 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 77% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $1,382,915 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $544,932.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $150.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Upstart Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Upstart Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $49.00 $157.9K 63 2.2K UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $49.00 $129.1K 63 576 UPST PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $150.00 $107.2K 1.6K 110 UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $49.00 $98.1K 63 264 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $93.2K 801 48

Where Is Upstart Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,900,364, the price of UPST is down -5.93% at $47.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Upstart Hldgs:

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $41

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $88.

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $40

Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $28

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

