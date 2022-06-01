Check Out What Whales Are Doing With JNJ

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Johnson & Johnson.

Looking at options history for Johnson & Johnson JNJ we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $527,231 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $163,300.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $190.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Johnson & Johnson's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Johnson & Johnson's whale activity within a strike price range from $170.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $175.00 $188.1K 53 365 JNJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $175.00 $119.0K 53 155 JNJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $180.00 $65.0K 5.0K 4 JNJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $175.00 $51.0K 53 225 JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $170.00 $37.1K 103 22

Where Is Johnson & Johnson Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,319,290, the price of JNJ is down -1.93% at $176.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Johnson & Johnson:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson, which currently sits at a price target of $205.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

