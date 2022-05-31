General Motors Whale Trades For May 31

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on General Motors.

Looking at options history for General Motors GM we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $161,894 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $577,833.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $55.0 for General Motors over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Motors's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Motors's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

General Motors Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $61.0K 8.4K 50 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $40.00 $59.3K 1 207 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $40.00 $54.5K 1 312 GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $52.0K 2.6K 41 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $40.00 $50.8K 1 95

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $61.0K 8.4K 50 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $40.00 $59.3K 1 207 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $40.00 $54.5K 1 312 GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $52.0K 2.6K 41 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $40.00 $50.8K 1 95

Where Is General Motors Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 19,271,287, the price of GM is down -0.18% at $38.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On General Motors:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $33

Berenberg downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $55

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.