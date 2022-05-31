This Is What Whales Are Betting On Mullen Automotive

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Mullen Automotive MULN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MULN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Mullen Automotive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $140,000, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $444,486..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1.0 to $3.0 for Mullen Automotive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mullen Automotive's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mullen Automotive's whale trades within a strike price range from $1.0 to $3.0 in the last 30 days.

Mullen Automotive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MULN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $1.50 $140.0K 104 6.4K MULN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $3.00 $80.0K 11.7K 9.0K MULN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $3.00 $61.6K 11.7K 3.1K MULN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $2.50 $58.9K 39.7K 9.6K MULN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $3.00 $44.8K 1.1K 3.5K

Where Is Mullen Automotive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 307,299,040, the price of MULN is up 44.9% at $1.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

