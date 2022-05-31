Pinterest Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pinterest.

Looking at options history for Pinterest PINS we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $995,525 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,044,724.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $47.0 for Pinterest over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pinterest options trades today is 2882.1 with a total volume of 28,033.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pinterest's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $47.0 over the last 30 days.

Pinterest Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $47.00 $622.4K 6.8K 228 PINS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $22.50 $576.0K 2.1K 3.3K PINS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $15.00 $303.8K 7.6K 19.9K PINS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $10.00 $83.4K 6.0K 106 PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $72.1K 1.8K 571

Where Is Pinterest Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,055,293, the price of PINS is down -4.03% at $19.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

