Cleveland-Cliffs Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cleveland-Cliffs CLF.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CLF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 44 uncommon options trades for Cleveland-Cliffs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $686,694, and 32 are calls, for a total amount of $1,698,734.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $38.0 for Cleveland-Cliffs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cleveland-Cliffs options trades today is 5067.95 with a total volume of 44,388.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cleveland-Cliffs's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $38.0 over the last 30 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $23.00 $247.3K 282 939 CLF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $145.8K 20.0K 1.8K CLF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $25.00 $106.1K 20.0K 4.4K CLF PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/24/22 $37.00 $93.8K 112 70 CLF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $26.00 $92.8K 132 224

Where Is Cleveland-Cliffs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 21,645,716, the price of CLF is down -4.74% at $23.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On Cleveland-Cliffs:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cleveland-Cliffs, which currently sits at a price target of $27.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Cleveland-Cliffs, which currently sits at a price target of $24.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

