Looking At Digital Turbine's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Digital Turbine APPS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APPS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Digital Turbine.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $889,925, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $320,478.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $33.0 for Digital Turbine over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Digital Turbine's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Digital Turbine's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.5 to $33.0 in the last 30 days.

Digital Turbine Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/10/22 $24.00 $481.2K 982 5.0K APPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $86.6K 1.3K 490 APPS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/10/22 $24.00 $74.5K 982 1.5K APPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $72.3K 614 50 APPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $24.00 $66.0K 982 2.0K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/10/22 $24.00 $481.2K 982 5.0K APPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $86.6K 1.3K 490 APPS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/10/22 $24.00 $74.5K 982 1.5K APPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $72.3K 614 50 APPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $24.00 $66.0K 982 2.0K

Where Is Digital Turbine Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,319,742, the price of APPS is down -4.54% at $25.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.