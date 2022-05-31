Unity Software Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Unity Software.

Looking at options history for Unity Software U we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,239,295 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $418,528.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $90.0 for Unity Software over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Unity Software's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Unity Software's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Unity Software Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $45.00 $761.2K 161 650 U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $45.00 $343.6K 57 296 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $189.5K 1.8K 81 U PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $90.00 $89.2K 335 0 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $66.7K 1.8K 131

Where Is Unity Software Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,635,446, the price of U is down -1.89% at $40.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Unity Software:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $137.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Daiwa Capital downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $34

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

