Marathon Oil Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marathon Oil.

Looking at options history for Marathon Oil MRO we detected 27 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $222,385 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,360,223.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $45.0 for Marathon Oil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marathon Oil options trades today is 2935.59 with a total volume of 9,286.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marathon Oil's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

Marathon Oil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $27.00 $220.8K 5.6K 424 MRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $36.00 $111.6K 302 519 MRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $34.00 $107.5K 273 655 MRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $34.00 $99.0K 273 1.0K MRO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $27.00 $77.5K 5.6K 414

Where Is Marathon Oil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,461,630, the price of MRO is up 4.33% at $32.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Oil:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Marathon Oil, which currently sits at a price target of $29.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marathon Oil, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

