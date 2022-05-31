Laredo Petroleum Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Laredo Petroleum LPI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LPI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Laredo Petroleum.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,542, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $574,350..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $145.0 for Laredo Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Laredo Petroleum's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Laredo Petroleum's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Laredo Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LPI CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $60.00 $97.4K 19 24 LPI CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $60.00 $79.9K 19 24 LPI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $79.6K 70 0 LPI CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $60.00 $77.7K 19 94 LPI CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $75.00 $77.5K 85 50

Where Is Laredo Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 626,325, the price of LPI is up 2.91% at $87.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Laredo Petroleum:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Laredo Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $113.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Laredo Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

