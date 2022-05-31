Morgan Stanley Whale Trades For May 31

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Morgan Stanley.

Looking at options history for Morgan Stanley MS we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,286,671 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $593,334.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $92.5 for Morgan Stanley over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Morgan Stanley's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Morgan Stanley's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $92.5 in the last 30 days.

Morgan Stanley Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $85.00 $990.0K 1.7K 1.6K MS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $92.50 $460.0K 139 1.0K MS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $100.0K 24.4K 20.0K MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $87.50 $51.2K 55 210 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $87.50 $49.7K 4.1K 61

Where Is Morgan Stanley Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,513,054, the price of MS is down -0.21% at $86.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

