Asana Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Asana.

Looking at options history for Asana ASAN we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $674,710 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $851,250.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $35.0 for Asana over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Asana options trades today is 2811.12 with a total volume of 4,756.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Asana's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.5 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

Asana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASAN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $22.50 $637.5K 678 12 ASAN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $450.0K 297 500 ASAN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $22.50 $213.7K 678 3.4K ASAN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $22.50 $43.8K 185 157 ASAN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $40.9K 89 25

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASAN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $22.50 $637.5K 678 12 ASAN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $450.0K 297 500 ASAN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $22.50 $213.7K 678 3.4K ASAN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $22.50 $43.8K 185 157 ASAN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $40.9K 89 25

Where Is Asana Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,141,967, the price of ASAN is up 9.82% at $22.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Asana:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Asana, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Asana, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.