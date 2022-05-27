Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NET

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cloudflare.

Looking at options history for Cloudflare NET we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $94,080 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $287,421.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $155.0 for Cloudflare over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cloudflare's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cloudflare's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Cloudflare Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $65.00 $92.6K 237 126 NET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $65.00 $40.4K 237 181 NET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $57.00 $40.1K 1.2K 630 NET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $140.00 $33.9K 318 5 NET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $57.00 $31.5K 1.2K 308

Where Is Cloudflare Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,635,345, the price of NET is up 3.41% at $57.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Cloudflare:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

